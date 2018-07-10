Karim Benzema Hints at Real Madrid Exit With Cryptic Tweet as Napoli Eye €40m Move for Striker

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has fuelled speculation of an exit after posting a message on Twitter suggesting his time in the Spanish capital may be up.

Benzema took to Twitter to post the following message, which hints at a farewell: “Nine years ago I first wore the Real Madrid shirt, thanks to the President, the whole club and the players and all the coaches with whom I met along the way. I've been proud to defend the club badge and am eternally grateful always #HalaMadrid."

Hace 9 años me ponía por primera vez la camiseta del @realmadrid Gracias al presidente, a todo el club y los jugadores Y a todos los entrenadores con los que coincidí. Orgulloso de defender este escudo y eternamente agradecido siempre #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/wgxDZ7BvFI — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) July 9, 2018

This comes at the same time as reports in Italy via La Gazzaetta dello Sport suggest that new Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is lining up a reunion with the Los Blancos striker after coaching him while at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti was hired at the end of last season by Napoli - although former boss Maurizio Sarri was never actually sacked and is still on the payroll - and is looking to add to their already formidable front line.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the Partenopei are ready to make a €40m bid for the France international to possibly fill the shoes of Dries Mertens, who has been linked with a move away from the Stadio San Paolo.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Benzema had his least productive season as a Real Madrid player, bagging just 12 goals in 39 appearances - although he did score in Madrid's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final.