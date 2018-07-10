Liverpool Academy Graduate Harry Wilson Signs New Long-Term Contract at Anfield

July 10, 2018

Liverpool academy graduate Harry Wilson has signed a new long-term contract with the Merseyside club.

The 21-year-old, who first joined the club at Under-9's level, spent last season on loan at Hull City, gaining valuable first-team experience in the Championship. He scored seven goals in 13 appearances for the Tigers, helping the club escape the drop after a poor start to the season.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website after signing his new deal, Wilson said: "When it got offered to me, I was desperate to get everything sorted so I could sign it fairly early on in pre-season because I want to focus on playing football.


"So, now this is sorted, I feel I can do that and push on and try and impress.

Wilson has been a prolific goalscorer for Liverpool at Under-23 level, with the youngster showing his potential first-team credentials in the 7-0 friendly win over Chester this past week.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Wilson stressed his keenness to impress manager Jurgen Klopp in training, but insisted that focussing on the short-term was very much his current mindset.

 "I think my short-term focus is to keep trying to impress the manager day in, day out in training and, the minutes I get in pre-season, try and impress.

"[I want to] keep trying to score goals, [get] assists, help the team out and then I'm not looking too far beyond that.

"I feel if I do well enough here, everything else will take care of itself."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Wilson will face a battle for game time this season at Anfield, but will hope that Liverpool's tradition of breaking talented forwards into the first-team setup continues to come to fruition.

