Liverpool Legend Hopeful Over Deal for Reds Transfer Target as Support for New Man Naby Keita

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir would be an ideal player to complement the arrival of Naby Keita at Anfield.

Fekir, currently in Russia at the World Cup with his national team France, was the target of intense media speculation before the tournament.

Having allegedly completed a medical in Paris, Liverpool for decided to halt the progress made on a deal with Olympique Lyon due to concerns about an existing knee injury.

Thompson told Sky Sports: "We’ve seen Naby Keita come in and the Nabil Fekir deal may still happen."

“Keita is a player that we’ve needed and Fekir would add more goals from behind. So you can see Jurgen’s thought process. It’s going to be another exciting season for Liverpool.”

A photo emerged of the France international in a Liverpool kit shortly before the deal supposedly collapsed, so the deal may not be completely off the table.

Fekir would follow Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho to Merseyside, who signed from AS Monaco for £40m as well as Keita, who linked up with Klopp at Liverpool for £48m from RB Leipzig after a protracted transfer saga dating back to the summer window of 2017.





Liverpool will be looking to build on a successful 2017/18 season, with a fourth place Premier League finish and a Champions League final.

The club recently also tied down striker Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to long-term deals, with the hope of greater success in 2018/19.