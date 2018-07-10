Paul Pogba dedicated France's 1–0 win over Belgium in the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday to the rescued Thai youth soccer team.

Twelve boys and their coach were rescued after being trapped in a cave during an 18-day ordeal that left a Thai navy SEAL dead. The rescue mission brought attention from across the globe and international aid to the mission. The team became trapped in the cave after exploring it after a soccer practice and it became flooded by monsoon rains.

Pogba tweeted a photo collage of the boys and wrote, "This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong."

This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong 🙏🏾 #thaicaverescue #chiangrai pic.twitter.com/05wysCSuVy — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) July 10, 2018

Les Bleus advanced to the World Cup final for the first time since 2006 with the victory.

France will face the winner of Wednesday's England–Croatia semifinal. The World Cup final is Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.