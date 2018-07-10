Real Madrid Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Will Join Juventus After Requesting to Leave Santiago Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join Juventus after expressing desire to leave Real Madrid in recent weeks, the European champions have confirmed.

The 33-year-old will move to the Allianz Stadium in Turin after a nine-year spell in Spain with Real Madrid, having helped Los Blancos win the Champions League on four occasions.

Last summer, Paris Saint-Germain pulled off a stunning transfer coup by snagging Neymar from Barcelona. And I Bianconeri have followed in like fashion, securing the services of arguably the world's best player ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.





According to various reports on Tuesday, which are as yet unconfirmed, Ronaldo will sign a four-year deal with the Italian side and will earn a reported €30m every season.

Juve, meanwhile, parted with the sum of €100m to get the deal over the line.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Real said in a statement on Tuesday: "Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.





"Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.





"Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.





"He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. In total 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

"On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won 4 Gold Balls, 2 The Best, and 3 Gold Boots, among many other awards. For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations.





"Real Madrid will always be your home."

A serial winner, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles along with the Champions League at Manchester United. He's helped Madrid win the Primera Division on two occasions, as well as four Champions League trophies, while also leading Portugal to glory at Euro 2016 two years ago.

The Old Lady will hope that the player can lead them to success in Europe's premier competition next season, given his penchant for attracting Champions League winner's medals.