Report Clarifies Claims of Liverpool's Interest in Juventus Star Paulo Dybala

A recent update regarding Liverpool's apparent pursuit of Juventus star Paulo Dybala has suggested that the Argentine isn't a target for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Recent reports have linked Dybala with a move to Anfield this summer, with those rumours intensifying following news of Juventus' ambitious attempts to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, although according to the Liverpool Echo, those reports are wide of the mark.

The publication has stated that the 2018 Champions League finalists have no intentions of signing the 24-year-old, as Klopp looks to pursue other targets ahead of the coming season.

A host of names have been linked with a move to Anfield during this transfer window as the club attempt to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in January for an estimated £142m, including Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The French international had been fervently linked with a move to Liverpool all summer, however that move now appears to have fallen through, with Lyon's club president Jean Michel Aulas stating: "Nabil will be at OL next season."

That failure to complete the deal for Fekir appeared to open the door for Klopp to move for Dybala, although that transfer doesn't look likely.

Dybala, who was part of Argentina's 2018 World Cup squad that reached the last 16, is a versatile forward able to play in a number of positions, while his record last season of 22 goals and five assists to help Juventus to the Serie A title suggests he's a real threat in the final third.