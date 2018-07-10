Sky Sports Reporter Deals Blow to Newcastle Fans With Latest Claim on Kenedy Move

Newcastle United fans have been dealt a blow after being told that the club's chase for Kenedy may not be as straightforward as they had hoped.

The Brazilian winger struggled to break into the first team picture at Stamford Bridge during the first half of the 2017/18 season so was subsequently sent out on loan by Antonio Conte to get some minutes under his belt. He joined Newcastle temporarily in January and managed to score two goals and provide two assists as he settled in nicely up north.

Although that deal ran out at the end of the season, Newcastle look to have managed to secure a new season long loan for the youngster after he impressed during his previous stay. There were reports suggesting that Newcastle had agreed an 'option to buy' as a part of the loan agreement, but this has been debunked by Downie.

Downie suggested that the loan deal is simply a 'straight loan' suggesting that Chelsea still have long term plans for the 22-year-old and aren't willing to part ways with him just yet.

Kenedy's medical with Newcastle is already said to be underway, so it seems a certainty that he will be spending at least one season at St. James' Park, but there are no guarantees that he will be spending any longer there.

This is a real shame for Newcastle as inserting an option to buy clause would have been a win win situation. If Kenedy performed well again, his price tag would have been capped and if he failed to live up to expectations they could happily hand him back over to Chelsea.

He has certainly shown signs of promise and if he plays well again during the 2018/19 season, his price tag will inflate well beyond Newcastle's restricted budget.