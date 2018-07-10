Unai Emery Reportedly Identifies Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele as the Club's Top Target This Summer

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Unai Emery is hoping to engineer a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele after identifying him as the ‘perfect winger’.

Emery has wasted little time in the transfer market, securing moves for Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner as he looks to make his mark on the squad.

Arsenal are also reportedly close to announcing a deal for Sampdoria holding midfield man Lucas Torreira. According to the Star, Emery still has plans to make one marquee signing this summer as he bids to make the Gunners competitive in the title race again next season.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The marquee signing is believed to be the Barcelona and France winger Dembele. The 21-year-old didn’t manage to find regular first team football at the Catalan side in his first season, which has alerted some clubs to his possible availability. 


Premier League rivals Manchester United are also thought to be interested, and could reportedly offer Anthony Martial as a part exchange.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Dembele scored three goals last year for Barcelona and despite his inability to hold down a starting spot, the club remains convinced by the Frenchman's potential, which is making them reluctant to sell.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu recently threw water on the idea stating: “Dembele leaving? It’s not on the table. He’s an investment for the future. He’s very young and we expect a lot from him. When a player comes to Barca, it’s because Valverde wants them.”

It seems Emery will definitely look to add a winger before the transfer window closes though, Arsenal have also been linked with Gelson Martins, Cristian Pavon and Lucas Vazquez this summer.

