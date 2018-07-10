Uruguay Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera Could Be Set for Premier League Move Despite Watford Setback

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Uruguay and Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera could be set for a move to the Premier League this summer, with Fotomac reporting that the Istanbul based club will be open to offers for the 32-year-old.


Muslera impressed during Uruguay's run to the quarter finals of the World Cup, until he let a soft shot from Antoine Griezmann slip through his grasp as his side crashed out of the tournament. However, it seems his high-profile error in the 2-0 defeat has not affected Premier League sides' interest in the keeper.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Reports had claimed Watford as the most likely destination for Muslera, but all has changed at Vicarage Road since, with the Hornets signing goalkeepers Ben Foster and 19-year-old Pontus Dahlberg. 


It remains to be seen whether Watford will be willing to invest on another goalkeeper this transfer window.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The possibility of Muslera leaving Galatasaray has caused a rift to form within the Galatasaray hierarchy. The board are keen to cash in on Muslera, feeling that he is past his best, but manager Fatih Terim is still unsure about selling a goalkeeper who has been such a loyal servant for the club. 

It is reported that Galatasaray's goalkeeping target should Muslera leave, would be Mexico and Standard Liege shot-stopper Guillermo Ochoa.

