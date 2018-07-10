VIDEO: Mario Mandzukic Produces Stunning Save in Training as He Shows Off Hidden Talent

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Jordan Pickford has been stealing the headlines all tournament and it seems Mario Mandzukic has finally seen enough.

Croatian international Mandzukic has impressed so far in Russia and ahead of his side’s crucial World Cup semi final tie against England, the six feet two inches tall striker decided to take up a new position as a goalkeeper – and posted on Instagram to warn England manager Gareth Southgate of his new skills.

The Juventus forward produced a stunning save in training and looked every bit as good as England's Golden Glove Jordan Pickford. 

Although England shouldn’t expect any last minute surprises with Danijel Subasic still expected to start in goal for Croatia, with Mandzukic taking his usual place as their lone striker.

Russia v Croatia: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

And a few more impressive saves may see the rumour mill linking Mandzukic with a move to Liverpool who are in dire need of a goalkeeper - and seem to be linked with any and every goalkeeper that becomes available. 

