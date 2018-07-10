West Brom Star Faces 'Internal Disciplinary Proceedings' After Training Camp No-Show

West Brom announced today that winger James McClean failed to turn up to training without permission.

There have been reports linking the player to Stoke City as he tries to force a move away from the Championship side, and according to West Brom's official site he will now face 'internal disciplinary proceedings'.

This is a disruption that head coach Darren Moore does not need ahead of their training camp at St Andrew's University in Scotland. The news comes after Craig Dawson and Ben Foster were both fined last month for failing to report to a pre-season tour to Portugal, and Foster was later sold to Watford.

Ireland international McClean has been with West Brom for three seasons, making 112 appearances for the Baggies - scoring five goals and assisting on seven others.

Meanwhile some other players will not be attending the training camp. Craig Dawson and Hal Robson-Kanu have been allowed to stay at home due to family reasons. Kieran Gibbs and Sam Field have thigh and groin strains respectively, and are therefore undergoing treatment.

However there is positive news about Scotland international James Morrison, who was troubled last season with an Achilles injury. He is now in the final stages of recovery and Moore believes he will be in the squad to face Swindon on Saturday.





Moore said: "I'm hoping that we'll see him play some part in the game at Swindon. He's looking very very good - the Barnet game was most probably a little bit too soon.

"He'll get a full week here and hopefully we can see Mozza take some part in the Swindon match."