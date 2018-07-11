Benfica & Inter Reportedly Pursuing Deal for Barcelona Midfielder Rafinha This Summer

Portuguese outfit Benfica are reportedly pursuing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.

The Brazilian, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the San Siro with Inter, could be available for transfer this summer and, according to Mundo Deportivo, Benfica are looking to snatch him up on a deal.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

They could face competition in the form of Lazio, with Calciomercato reporting that the Serie A side are 'desperate' to sign the midfielder, who scored two goals and assisted three others in 17 outings for Inter last term.

Inter are also believed to be chasing another deal for the 24-year-old. Other sources in Italy report that the Nerazzurri have opened talks with Barca over a permanent move for Rafinha.

The Serie A outfit are open to another loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season and are willing to meet the Catalan side's valuation, a fee believed to be in excess of €30m.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The player himself wants to return Inter, based on a statement made by his father and agent, Mazinho, back in May.

“He’s very happy at Inter, we hope to stay in Milan,” Mazinho said to Tuttosport before the season ended. “Rafa has worked well both on and off the field and has proven to be a special player with the quality to play in a team like Inter.

“The Champions League has nothing to do with Rafa’s future, it all depends on Inter. It’s up to Inter and Barça to find a solution."

At the moment, competition for the player's signature is aplenty. Yet given his personal preference, Inter stand the best chance of landing him this summer.