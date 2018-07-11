Borussia Dortmund Signs Achraf Hakimi From Real Madrid on 2-Year Loan

Achraf Hakimi will spend at least the next two seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have announced the loan signing for Morocco international defender Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old has signed a two-year loan deal with the Westphalian club and looks set to offer cover to first team defenders Łukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer.

Hakimi is a Morocco international with 13 caps under his belt, with his only goal for the Lions of the Atlas coming in a 6-0 win over Mali during the qualification phase of the 2018 World Cup.

The teenager also made three appearances at the World Cup finals this summer, featuring in defeats to Iran and Portugal, as well as their 2-2 draw with Spain.

Hakimi, who was born in Madrid, has been on the rise in Los Blancos' Castilla squad over the last two years. He has even made 17 appearances with Real Madrid's senior squad, often appearing on the right side of a back four.

In nine La Liga appearances last season, Hakimi impressively racked up a tally of two goals. His first came in a 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla, while his second was in the club's final home game of the season against Celta Vigo.

Borussia Dortmund have been in the market for a fullback after Felix Passlack was loaned out to Norwich City earlier this summer.

Hakimi's arrival should spell an end to Dortmund being forced to use center backs on either wing, a position that sometimes had to be filled by Dan Axel-Zagadou or Manuel Akanji last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)