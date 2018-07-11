Chelsea Agree £40m Fee for Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani Amid Managerial Uncertainty

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Chelsea are reported as having agreed a £40m deal with Serie A champions Juventus for the transfer of Italy defender Daniele Rugani.

The FA Cup winners are yet to provide any clarity as it relates to who their new manager will be for next season, but they are carrying on with their transfer business amid all of the chaos.

Antonio Conte is still around, despite the Blues reportedly reaching an agreement with Maurizio Sarri. And the Premier League-winning boss has taken charge of pre-season training sessions for the week.

According to Premium Sport, the reported move for Rugani was made on Sarri's recommendation. The Italian has been with Juve for the past five years but has spent time on loan at Empoli, the club he kicked his youth career off at.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

He made his international debut for the Azzurri in November of 2016 and has since gone on to make seven appearances for his country at senior level, having played football internationally from Under-17 through to Under-21 level.

Sarri, meanwhile, was expected to have already been appointed Chelsea boss, yet Conte remains in charge and is going about affairs as he would normally for the time being.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The main issue lies in the fact that the 59-year-old is still under contract at Napoli although they've already hired a replacement in Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

The Blues don't have much time to get things moving, with the new season set to begin in a month. But if they do manage to land a few players, even in the midst of this managerial limbo, it would be a positive sign.

