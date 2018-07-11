For those hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in MLS in the future, it may not happen.

The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, who has been rather influential on his career, is claiming that Juventus will be Ronaldo's last club.

After spending nine years wearing the white of Real Madrid, Ronaldo will be playing his football at Juve next season, having joined the Italian giants on a four-year deal this week.

He will also be raking in a whopping €30m every season.

Mendes, who brokered the deal between I Bianconeri and Ronaldo, has said that he is happy for the Portugal international, whom he claims will end his career in Turin.

"I'm very happy for Cristiano, Juventus will be his last club," he said (via Sport). "I am very happy that Ronaldo has made this decision and in this team he will close a wonderful race, and I thank Andrea Agnelli for her consistency in the deal with Real Madrid.

"I thank Marotta for his professionalism and Alesandro Proto for having found the right home, because for Cristiano it is very important to have a great time with his family."

Ronaldo is now set to embark on a new journey in Italy and will be looking to further decorate his brimming cabinet following all of his achievements in England and Spain.

The five-time Ballon d'Or holder, who has also won the Champions League a record five times, could be the missing piece for The Old Lady, who have been made to suffer disappointment in Europe the last few seasons, particularly due to Ronaldo's brilliance.

With the player now under their employ, their chances of finally clearing that hurdle have increased significantly.