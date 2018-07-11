How to Watch Croatia vs. England: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the World Cup semifinal matchup between Croatia and England on Wednesday, July 11.

By Nihal Kolur
July 11, 2018

England and Croatia face off in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

England defeated Sweden 2-0 in the quarterfinals behind goals from Dele Alli and Harry Maguire, reaching the final four for the first time since 1990. England is looking to win its first World Cup title since 1966, which was the last time it appeared in the final.

Croatia, meanwhile, has never won the World Cup, nor has it ever made the final. Luka Modric & Co. have won twice on penalty kicks in the knockout stage, outlasting Denmark and host Russia to return to the semifinals for the first time since 1998.

The winner will go on to face France in Sunday's final, while the loser will face Belgium in Saturday's third-place game.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

