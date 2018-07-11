David Wagner Gives Update on Injuries to New Signings After Huddersfield's Pre-Season Victory

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has praised his side's performance during their pre-season friendly against Bury FC, and also revealed the extent of the injuries suffered by new signings Juninho Bacuna and Terence Kongolo.

Huddersfield dominated the League Two side from start to finish and earned a 4-0 victory. An impressive first half saw Huddersfield take a 1-0 lead into half time, when Wagner opted to make 11 changes and give as many players as possible the opportunity to impress, including new signing Ramadan Sobhi.

John Early/GettyImages

Three second half goals gave the Terriers a deserved victory, with injuries to his new signings the only blemish on a near-perfect performance. Wagner was questioned about the injuries by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, and responded: "He [Kongolo] seems to be okay, it was only a knock that he got.





"Bacuna's was a little twist so we have to make further investigations with him, but hopefully it isn't too serious.

"We will know more in the next couple of days I think."

William Early/GettyImages

Despite the injuries, Wagner was eager to praise his team for their terrific performance, after Huddersfield played the game with a fantastic tempo. He told the Huddersfield Daily Examiner: "I would say it was one of the better pre-season matches even if it was only a pre-season match.





"I liked the tempo which they have shown. If everyone is healthy after this game, there is a small doubt after this game regarding Bacuna, then it was a perfect evening.

"Everybody has seen that both teams have worked a lot in the past.

William Early/GettyImages

"We are now a little over a week into pre-season, and I think we showed some good moments and some less good moments so it was a typical pre-season match, but a better one."

Kongolo spent the end of last season on loan with Huddersfield from Monaco, but made the move permanent this summer for around £18m. After arriving in January, the Dutchman made 17 appearances for Huddersfield and clearly did enough to earn a permanent move.

Bacuna, 20, recently arrived from Dutch side FC Groningen and impressed during the friendly match with his physicality and ability to create space for both his teammates and himself.