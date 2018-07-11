Didier Deschamps Praises France's Mentality After Les Blues Book WC Final Spot With Belgium Win

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Didier Deschamps' France secured their place in another major final with a narrow victory over Belgium on Tuesday night. Samuel Umtiti's headed effort was the difference between the two sides as the French produced another assured and disciplined display in Saint Petersburg. 

Deschamps will be hoping to eradicate the memory of the 2016 European Championship final which he also guided France to. Les Bleus were defeated by Portugal in that final and had to settle for a runners-up medal, so they will be hoping to go one better on Sunday. 

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

They do not know yet if they will face England or Croatia in the final and must await the result of that game on Wednesday. It seems Deschamps is not too concerned with the pressure and is already looking ahead to the future for his team. 

Speaking to FIFA after the game, Deschamps stated: "Their progress is huge. The players today are going to be even stronger in two years' time and in four years' time but today they are already competitive. We don't do everything right but of course, there is a progression."

The Frenchman did stop to praise his team though, going on to express his pride in his team, adding: "I'm very proud of them, I'm very proud of their mentality as well because I know it's not just that you are playing at a high level that you are going to score goals but with our state of mind we can climb mountains and that's what we've done so far."

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

France have now reached five major finals in last 20 years as they continue to be competitive in world football. They will go into that game at the Luzhniki Stadium as the favourites to lift the trophy and will fancy their chances to follow through on that billing. 

