Sadly, England's "It's Coming Home" Flyover is Fake

A video surfaced on Tuesday of a Royal Air Force flyover spelling out "It's Coming Home."

By Jenna West
July 11, 2018

Prior to England's World Cup match against Croatia, a video surfaced on Tuesday of the Royal Air Force flying over London spelling out "It's Coming Home."

The flyover seemed like a cool nod to England as they take on Croatia in the semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. Fans were excited to see England's motto for the World Cup appear in the sky. However, the flyover is sadly fake and SB Nation and the Daily Telegraph were able to trace the video's origins.

Potion Pictures, an animation company based in the United Kingdom, created the video. 

On Tuesday, the Royal Air Force celebrated its 100th anniversary with a flyover in the formation of "100."

If England beats Croatia, they will reach the final for the first time since 1966, when they won the World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)