Prior to England's World Cup match against Croatia, a video surfaced on Tuesday of the Royal Air Force flying over London spelling out "It's Coming Home."

The flyover seemed like a cool nod to England as they take on Croatia in the semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. Fans were excited to see England's motto for the World Cup appear in the sky. However, the flyover is sadly fake and SB Nation and the Daily Telegraph were able to trace the video's origins.

Potion Pictures, an animation company based in the United Kingdom, created the video.

On Tuesday, the Royal Air Force celebrated its 100th anniversary with a flyover in the formation of "100."

If England beats Croatia, they will reach the final for the first time since 1966, when they won the World Cup.