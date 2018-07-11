Cristiano Ronaldo has repeatedly insisted that his reasons for leaving Real Madrid were personal rather than financial, and who are we to doubt him?

But it's hard to imagine that he wasn't swayed slightly towards moving to Juventus by the astronomical salary that the Bianconeri are set to pay the Portuguese superstar over the next four years.

The transfer fee Juventus paid Madrid for his services was just short of £100m, meaning that Ronaldo has now been the subject of the fourth and eighth most expensive transfers of all time. He is also easily the most expensive player over the age of 30.

But in addition to the transfer fee, Juventus will make Ronaldo their highest-earner by a considerable margin, as he will earn €30m a year. That's more than Juventus' previous top five earners combined.

Gonzalo Higuain, now the second highest earner at the club, makes €7.5m a year. Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira earn a combined sum of €29m annually.

The total cost of the #Ronaldo transfer is €340m (€100m transfer fee plus €240m in salary and taxes). That's a lot of cheddar for a 33 year old, no? pic.twitter.com/4vZscUglyx — The EPLpod boyz (@EPLpod) July 10, 2018

Ronaldo's salary becomes even more remarkable if you break it down, with the Mirror revealing that he will earn €2.5m each month and over €576,000 a week.

To go further, that's €82,417 per day, €3,434 per hour, and €57.23 each minute.

It's still far from the record salary in football, which is earned by Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but Ronaldo shouldn't be scrambling around for loose change any time soon.