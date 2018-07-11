The Numbers Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Massive Juventus Contract

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to skew the financial scale at Juventus.

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has repeatedly insisted that his reasons for leaving Real Madrid were personal rather than financial, and who are we to doubt him?

But it's hard to imagine that he wasn't swayed slightly towards moving to Juventus by the astronomical salary that the Bianconeri are set to pay the Portuguese superstar over the next four years.

The transfer fee Juventus paid Madrid for his services was just short of £100m, meaning that Ronaldo has now been the subject of the fourth and eighth most expensive transfers of all time. He is also easily the most expensive player over the age of 30.

But in addition to the transfer fee, Juventus will make Ronaldo their highest-earner by a considerable margin, as he will earn €30m a year. That's more than Juventus' previous top five earners combined.

Gonzalo Higuain, now the second highest earner at the club, makes €7.5m a year. Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira earn a combined sum of €29m annually.

Ronaldo's salary becomes even more remarkable if you break it down, with the Mirror revealing that he will earn €2.5m each month and over €576,000 a week.

To go further, that's €82,417 per day, €3,434 per hour, and €57.23 each minute.

It's still far from the record salary in football, which is earned by Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but Ronaldo shouldn't be scrambling around for loose change any time soon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)