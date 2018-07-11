Fulham Launch 2018/19 Kits & Announce New Sponsor Ahead of Premier League Return

Fulham have officially launched their new 2018/19 adidas home and away kits ahead of their return to Premier League action next month, while also confirming a record two-year agreement with bookmaker Dafabet as the new shirt sponsor.





Fulham explain that the white home kit 'takes inspiration from the club's successful late 1990s period', with a thick black band across the shirt reminiscent of the design during that time.

It is described as 'an original strip reborn', while the history of 'London's original football club' is a further part of it with a neck sign-off nodding to Fulham's founding year, 1879.

The new home kit will be worn for the first time on Saturday 14th July in a pre-season friendly against Championship side Reading, while Fulham will open the Premier League season wearing it on Saturday 11th August when Crystal Palace visit Craven Cottage in a London derby.

The dark away kit features two shades of patterned navy blue, with white adidas stripes and branding and a yellow Dafabet logo.

📣What do we think of the new Fulham kit?



👍I like the Home shirt reminds me of the old demon internet one.



👎Not keen on away shirt.#ffc #FulhamFc pic.twitter.com/pGj8PPASrx — The Grizzler (@The_Grizzlers) July 11, 2018

Offering his take on the Dafabet deal, Fulham's Chief Revenue Officer, Casper Stylsvig, said, "I am delighted that the club has been able to benefit from the team's tremendous success of last season's promotion to the Premier League by securing a record shirt sponsorship deal.

"We look forward to enjoying our return to the top flight with Dafabet and working with them to continue to grow the club's brand globally."