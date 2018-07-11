Ghana International Admits Interest in Premier League Move Following Impressive Season in La Liga

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a highly productive summer of business so far ahead of next season in La Liga, with star man Antoine Griezmann shunning the advances of domestic rivals Barcelona to commit his long-term future to the Europa League winners.





Griezmann’s compatriot Thomas Lemar is also set to arrive in a high-profile transfer from Monaco, with the deal set to be completed following the World Cup final, for which Lemar will be in Didier Deschamps’ France squad.

It may not all be plain sailing and good news for Diego Simeone’s side, however, as ESPN report that star midfielder Thomas Partey has delivered a concerning admission that he may be open to a move to the Premier League in the future.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a storming breakthrough campaign at the heart of Atletico’s midfield last season as Simeone’s side sealed the runners up spot to Barcelona in La Liga before going on to clinch the Europa League title, completing a highly successful first season for the club at their new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Partey featured 33 times for Atletico last term and was even handed the Ghana Player of the Year award for his achievements. That ceremony provided the midfielder with the opportunity to discuss his long-term future, during which he was non-committal with regards to a continued tenure in Madrid.

“At the moment, I am happy at my club,” Partey told KweseESPN, “but in football, you never know when and where you’ll be in the next day or year.

“The Premier League is a good league, it’s very competitive and has some of the best players in the world. Hopefully, one day. I would like to play there.”

Whilst Partey is seemingly content in Madrid and committed to Atletico in the immediate term, he also suggested he is open to offers from other clubs following his emergence as a key figure under Diego Simeone last term.

“My agents are on it so I will leave everything for them,” Partey continued. “For me, I am happy playing football and I will continue to play where I am now until something comes up for consideration.

Partey’s rapid emergence in La Liga has seen the midfielder’s profile raised on the international stage, and at 25 he has been handed the captaincy for the Ghana national team. Partey, though, was keen to downplay any notion of getting carried away with his success.

“Football is a game we all enjoy. What I have done, I enjoyed it but it does not put any responsibility on myself because I try to enjoy the game.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

“I try to do all of the work I’m asked to do and make sure I do exactly what the coach says. I am only under pressure when I am in front of the TV cameras.”

Though Partey’s comments on his Atletico future will stop short of inspiring great confidence in Simeone’s side that the midfielder will stay in Madrid for the long-term, his level headed approach to his success should at least provide reassurance that the 25-year-old remains very much grounded and happy to be a key figure in Simeone’s team next season.