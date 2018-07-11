Glenn Hoddle Voices Harry Kane Fitness Concerns Ahead of Semi Final Showdown

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has expressed his concerns about the fitness of England striker Harry Kane, saying that the Spurs man looked 'absolutely shattered' in the latter stages of the quarter final tie against Sweden

England easily won that match to reach their first World Cup semi final since 1990, but Kane - who had previously scored in every game he'd played at the tournament - was fairly anonymous and did not seem to be running with his usual speed or enthusiasm.

England's opponents Croatia have played two consecutive matches which have gone to extra time and penalties, and many people expect them to tire earlier than England. But Hoddle does not believe that England have a big advantage in this regard.

"Yes, Croatia looked dreadfully tired in their last game, but it’s late in the tournament for us as well," Hoddle told talkSPORT.

"And I’m a little bit worried about Harry Kane. I watched him in the second half and extra-time against Colombia and in the second-half against Sweden, and I hope he’s not carrying a knock.

"He looked absolutely shattered. There wasn’t a run in him. I’m just hoping he’s recuperated really well for this one."

Kane has scored six goals so far - two against Tunisia, three against Panama and one against Colombia - to lead the race for the World Cup golden boot, two goals clear of his nearest active competitor, Romelu Lukaku.

He was rested in the Three Lions' final group game against Belgium but otherwise he has only missed 27 minutes of game time. He has featured in all 210 minutes of knockout stage action so far.