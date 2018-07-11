Italian Giants Inter Still Pursuing Tottenham Midfielder Despite Financial Pressure From UEFA

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Dembélé is still on Inter's transfer radar this summer despite the growing pressure on the Nerazzurri to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, according to reports in Italy.

Inter have already seen their city rivals AC Milan punished by football's governing body UEFA for their failure to comply with FFP guidelines. The Rossoneri have been fined €30m and will now miss out on European football for two seasons.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

A report from Calciomercato suggests that although Inter are still interested in signing Dembélé this summer, the Italian giants are currently weighing up ways to finance the more.

One way that has been suggested is looking to lure Chelsea into making a move for Uruguay international midfielder Matías Vecino. The 26-year-old is supposedly being lined up by the Blues' prospective manager, Maurizio Sarri.

Huge L now if Jorginho ends up at City and Chelsea sign another workhorse donkey midfielder like that Vecino guy from Inter smh. https://t.co/Btby9hecOD — Leo Sat (@ItsMrBlueGuy) July 10, 2018

However, Inter are also considering ways they could offload Italian striker Éder, or Portuguese midfielder and former West Ham loanee João Mário - who is said to be attracting interest from Tottenham and Southampton.

Dembélé has been away with the Belgium national team this summer, making three appearances for Roberto Martinez's side as they reached the semi-finals of the World Cup - only to be knocked out by France.

The 30-year-old midfielder is entering the final year of his contract in north London, and if Tottenham can't negotiate a new deal, the club will likely cash in on Dembélé ahead of the new campaign.