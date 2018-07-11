Journalist Claims West Ham Will Smash Transfer Spend Record Following Yarmolenko Capture

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

West Ham could be set to smash their record transfer spending in summer, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggesting they are keen to sign Felipe Anderson or Bruno Fernandes, in addition to the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko.

The Hammers completed the signing of Yarmolenko on a four-year deal on Wednesday, though Sheth (via the Express) believes that the West Ham board are prepared to back Manuel Pellegrini back to the hilt this summer by signing Anderson or Fernandes as well.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: "They have been after Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson all window. It looked on, then it looked off, and it looks like it could be back on again.


"We are told the clubs are in advanced talks and they are edging closer to agreeing a fee.

Sheth also believes that the Hammers have lodged a bid for Fernandes, which is currently being reviewed by the Portuguese giants.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

"West Ham also have a record bid in with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes as well. We are told they are considering a £25million offer.

"At this stage West Ham, as ambitious as they are this transfer window, will not buy both. It looks like it will be one or the other - Felipe Anderson or Bruno Fernandes."

Yarmolenko is believed to have cost the club around £17.5m, and joins after scoring three goals in 18 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season. He previously netted 99 times in 228 games during an impressive stint at Dynamo Kyiv, suggesting he certainly knows how to find the net.

Anderson and Fernandes are both highly rated commodities across Europe, and should either of them make the move to east London, they will join a Hammers revolution that has already seen the arrivals of Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski and Ryan Fredericks.

