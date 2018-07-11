Jurgen Klopp Again Defends Loris Karius After Liverpool Goalie's Latest Error in Pre-Season Friendly

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has jumped to the defence of Loris Karius after the Liverpool goalkeeper made another mistake in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere.

Karius will have been eager to perform well and move on from the high-profile mistakes he made which ultimately played a huge role in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. However, he spilled a routine free kick to the feet of Tranmere's Johnny Smith, allowing Smith to score a simple goal.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Klopp has publicly supported Karius since the Champions League final and was quick to defend his goalkeeper once again after the game. When questioned about his feelings towards the error, Klopp said as quoted by the Guardian: “No one likes that goal but, if we talk about that, then the second goal is Milly’s [James Milner’s] fault.


“Two brilliant footballers make mistakes but we only talk about one. We can’t make a story after each mistake. Let’s carry on and make the best of the situation and learn from it.”

With his frustration towards the media's fixation on Karius clear, Klopp was eager to keep his goalkeeper out of the spotlight. He was asked how attention could be diverted away from Karius, saying: “You can stop it by not asking, promise? Until he has a few fantastic games you cannot change that. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Our job is to support Loris. That’s our part of the deal. I saw this situation 500 times in my life: the ball hits his chest but what can you do?”


Liverpool had already built up a three-goal advantage by the time Smith capitalised on the error, and managed to win the game 3-2. Whilst this match was just a friendly game, both Klopp and Karius will be desperate to put an end to these mistakes.

The club have been linked with various goalkeepers this summer, including Roma's Alisson, but it appears as though Klopp is set to maintain his faith in his fellow German.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)