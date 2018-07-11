Jurgen Klopp Again Defends Loris Karius After Liverpool Goalie's Latest Error in Pre-Season Friendly

Jurgen Klopp has jumped to the defence of Loris Karius after the Liverpool goalkeeper made another mistake in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere.

Karius will have been eager to perform well and move on from the high-profile mistakes he made which ultimately played a huge role in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. However, he spilled a routine free kick to the feet of Tranmere's Johnny Smith, allowing Smith to score a simple goal.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Klopp has publicly supported Karius since the Champions League final and was quick to defend his goalkeeper once again after the game. When questioned about his feelings towards the error, Klopp said as quoted by the Guardian: “No one likes that goal but, if we talk about that, then the second goal is Milly’s [James Milner’s] fault.





“Two brilliant footballers make mistakes but we only talk about one. We can’t make a story after each mistake. Let’s carry on and make the best of the situation and learn from it.”

With his frustration towards the media's fixation on Karius clear, Klopp was eager to keep his goalkeeper out of the spotlight. He was asked how attention could be diverted away from Karius, saying: “You can stop it by not asking, promise? Until he has a few fantastic games you cannot change that.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Our job is to support Loris. That’s our part of the deal. I saw this situation 500 times in my life: the ball hits his chest but what can you do?”





Liverpool had already built up a three-goal advantage by the time Smith capitalised on the error, and managed to win the game 3-2. Whilst this match was just a friendly game, both Klopp and Karius will be desperate to put an end to these mistakes.

The club have been linked with various goalkeepers this summer, including Roma's Alisson, but it appears as though Klopp is set to maintain his faith in his fellow German.