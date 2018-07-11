Leicester Plotting £20m Raid for Juventus Midfielder as Foxes Look to Reinvest Riyad Mahrez Cash

Leicester City are reportedly in negotiations with Italian side Juventus, with the east Midlands club interested in signing 25-year-old midfielder Stefano Sturaro.

Sturaro featured just 12 times for Juventus in the 2017/18 Serie A season, failing to hold down a permanent position in the side and often filling in at right back when called upon. Whilst the Italian has represented his country at senior level previously, he's pulled on the blue of the Azzurri only four times.

According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia (via Foxes of Leicester), the two clubs are now negotiating over Sturaro.

It had previously been reported that the Foxes had offered £11m for the midfielder's services, but it's understood that the Italian club value Sturaro in the region of £20m.

Whilst Sturaro still has three years remaining on his current contract in Turin, it's thought that his lack of playing time for the Serie A champions led to him falling out of favour in the Italian national team set up.

MB Media/GettyImages

Leicester appear willing to reboot Sturaro's career by offering him a spot in Claude Puel's squad, and given the midfielder is still only 25, it seems to be a risk worth taking. The stumbling block remains the price however, and the two clubs will need to meet in the middle if they want to get this one over the line.