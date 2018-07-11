Liverpool Among Premier League Trio Joining Spurs in Race to Sign Croatia World Cup Star

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Manchester UnitedArsenal and Liverpool have all reportedly joined Tottenham in the race to sign Croatian winger Ante Rebic from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, according to SportBild.

Italian side Napoli and German giants Bayern Munich are also both said to be interested in the player.

The 24-year-old Croatian has been a big part of his national team's World Cup campaign this summer, playing four times and scoring once - his country's opening goal against Argentina, after a calamitous error by Willy Caballero.

Rebic moved from his native Croatia to Italian side Fiorentina in 2013, but only made eight league appearances after being farmed out on loan a number of times.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The past two seasons, Rebic had been loaned out to Frankfurt, where he reunited with former Croatian national team manager Niko Kovac.

He made 49 league appearances and scored eight times during his two years on loan at Frankfurt, and the German club made the move permanent this summer for a reported £1.8m fee.

Rebic and Frankfurt won the DFB-Pokal, Germany's primary cup competition, last season, beating Bayern Munich in the final.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Following another good season in German football and an impressive World Cup showing, a number of top European clubs have started looking more closely at a move for the Split-born left winger.

Rebic is understood to prefer a move to Bayern Munich out of the interested clubs, in order to link up with former boss Kovac once more.

Croatia assistant manager, and ex-Bayern striker, Ivica Olic said: "Ante is someone for Bayern. He could learn from Ribery and replace him in a year. He is ready for a big club."


However, Kovac is expected to be reluctant to sign Rebic at any cost - only agreeing a deal if the fees are favourable to the Bavarian side.

Elsa/GettyImages

Since Frankfurt are reported to be mooting a €50m starting price, a move to England is understood to be the more likely option should Rebic leave Frankfurt this summer.

Rebic's powerful and robust playing style would also likely be greater appreciated in England's Premier League than in the Bundesliga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)