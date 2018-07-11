Liverpool Midfielder Set for Move to Premier League Newcomers Cardiff City

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic appears set for a second loan spell with Cardiff City as the Premier League newcomers prepare for life in England's top tier.

The Serb joined Cardiff in January on a six-month loan deal and helped the team win promotion from the Championship, representing the club 14 times and even scoring once.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Football Insider are reporting that Cardiff were one of many teams who expressed an interest in signing Grujic, and it was the player's wish to return to Cardiff for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old has spoken to Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock about his desire to return to the club, and it appears as though everything has been put in place to arrange the deal.

Grujic has only fallen further down the pecking order at Anfield following the acquisitions of Naby Keita and Fabinho, and Liverpool are believed to want Grujic to continue his development at a Premier League club, meaning Cardiff City are the perfect option for all parties.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Since joining Liverpool in 2016 from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, Grujic has made 14 appearances for the senior side, primarily in the centre of midfield. However, he possesses a variety of talents which have enabled him to play in either a more advanced attacking midfield role, or as a more defensive minded midfielder.

At Cardiff, he was mainly utilised as a defensive midfielder, with 11 of his 14 appearances coming in that position. Grujic was a regular in the Cardiff side during his spell there, and Liverpool were clearly happy with his progress at the club.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Cardiff have already secured the signings of Josh Murphy, Bobby Reid, Alex Smithies and Greg Cunningham as they prepare for a tough first season in the Premier League, and are clearly hoping that Grujic will be able to help the team perform well against tougher opposition. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)