Liverpool Open Negotiations With Championship Outfit Over Bargain Deal for World Cup Star

Liverpool have opened talks with Stoke as they look to make Xherdan Shaqiri their latest summer signing.

Jurgen Klopp has been eyeing Shaqiri as a potential acquisition since before the World Cup and he is now prepared to make his move to trigger the release clause embedded in the Swiss winger's contract.

Stoke are open to offers following their relegation from the Premier League, with Shaqiri unlikely to stick around at a Championship club.

Shaqiri was among Switzerland's best players in their run to the last 16 of the World Cup, scoring a late winner in their only victory, against Serbia.

Following their elimination at the hands of Sweden last week, Shaqiri hinted that his new club would be revealed soon and the Telegraph reports that Liverpool have now entered into negotiations with Stoke.

The exact nature of the release clause in Shaqiri's contract is unknown, though it is believed to be in excess of £13m. The Potters bought Shaqiri for £12m so they want to make a profit of some sort.

Shaqiri was a major coup for Stoke when he signed from Inter in 2015, but despite moments of brilliance he has never shown his ability on a consistent basis in the Premier League. He admitted that he would like to leave following last season's relegation.

It remains to be seen whether the pursuit of Shaqiri will be instead of, or as well as, Nabil Fekir, the Lyon attacking midfielder who Liverpool have been chasing for several months. Liverpool have been trying to reignite a deal despite a hands-off warning issued before the World Cup.

Naby Keita and Fabinho are the only two major signings made by the Reds so far this summer.