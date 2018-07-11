New Signing Alex Meret Suffers Serious Injury During SSC Napoli Training

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Napoli have confirmed that new signing Alex Meret has suffered a fracture of the left ulna during one of his first training sessions at the club, following his recent move from Udinese to I Partenopei.


The injury reportedly occurred following a collision between the goalkeeper and youngster Francesco Mezzoni. 

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was unveiled as a Napoli just last week, following his €22m move to the Stadio San Paolo, and has been viewed as the natural successor to Pepe Reina in the Napoli goal following the Spaniard's move to AC Milan the start of the transfer window. 


It is reported that the player's Napoli debut may now be stalled, as fellow former Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis is now expected to start the season as I Partenopei's number one, if the youngster is unable to recover before the start of the Serie A season. 

Meret and Karnezis are just two of the signings Napoli have made following the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti at the club. The two goalkeepers have been joined by Amin Younes, Amato Ciciretti, Simone Verdi and Fabian Ruiz at the Stadio San Paolo this summer as Carlo Ancelotti looks to put his stamp on the club following two successful seasons under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri. 


