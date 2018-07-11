Neymar Tells Friends He'll Stay at PSG for One More Year Despite Real Madrid Interest & Ronaldo Sale

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has told persons close to him that he will remain with the Ligue 1 side for "at least one more year".

That is according to journalist Ancelmo Gois, who is claiming as much via O Globo.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

With Cristiano Ronaldo having left Real Madrid to join Juventus on Tuesday, there are huge boots to fill at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos, who were linked with a move for the Brazilian shortly after he moved to PSG last year, are believed to still be in for the player, despite their denial.

They are also reported as having made targets of Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. At this point, it's unclear who they'll move for, yet Neymar seems the best option of the three, although the potential backlash, given his prior association with Barcelona, could be a problem.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Gois, though, is reporting that the attacker plans to remain at the Parc des Princes for one more year and won't leave for Madrid just yet.

He also claims that Neymar is worried over his reputation in Brazil following his World Cup campaign, during which he gave a poor account of himself, and is concerned about a potential loss of various sponsors as a result.

The forward was called out for theatrics on a number of occasions and it's said that he actually spent a total of 14 minutes rolling around on the pitch. 

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

His reputation has taken a hit in truth, but people are likely to forget his blatant playacting in Russia if he regains top form during the season.

