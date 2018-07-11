PSG Reluctant to Sell Contract Rebel Adrien Rabiot Despite Barcelona Enquiries

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Barcelona have made Adrien Rabiot one of their top targets for this summer transfer window, but Paris Saint-Germain will not let the French midfielder go without a fight.

The 23-year-old's contract expires next summer and with no renewal in sight, Barcelona could either test PSG with a bid for Rabiot now or wait them out until next summer and complete the transfer for free.

Mundo Deportivo reports that a delegation of Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura and technical secretary Eric Abidal travelled to Paris to discuss the possibility of a deal, but they would not discuss the productivity of their talks upon their return to El Prat airport.

PSG have not completely ruled out the possibility of Rabiot leaving this summer, but AS claims that the deal has hit a stumbling block. They have stressed their reluctance to sell and indicated that it would be a difficult transaction to complete at this moment in time.

Barcelona's midfield is in urgent need of patching up after the departures of two key men to Asia. Andres Iniesta ended his 22-year association with the club to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe, while Paulinho has returned to Guangzhou Evergrande in China.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

They have already signed young Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Gremio, but they would like to sign one who already has experience of European football.

Relations between Barcelona and PSG are frosty after the way the €222m sale of Neymar was conducted last summer, and Les Parisiens want to show that they are not a selling club.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Rabiot has reportedly told PSG that he no longer feels comfortable in Paris in an attempt to force through a move to Barca, but the French champions will stand their ground.

