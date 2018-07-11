Sporting CP Officially Confirm the Signing of Former Manchester United Star Nani

Sporting Club de Portugal have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United star Nani, following his recent departure from Serie A side Lazio.

The 31-year-old Portuguese international has previously enjoyed two stints at the Primeira Liga club between 2005-2007 and 2014-2014, making 113 appearances and scoring 23 goals for the club during these stints.

Nani has joined the club on a free transfer following an unsuccessful season in the Serie A with Lazio. The Portuguese international made a measly 18 league appearances for I Biancocelesti - most of which were from the bench - scoring just three goals during his first and only season on the peninsula.

The former Manchester United star is joining Sporting CP during a tumultuous period for the club. Sporting CP are currently in the midst of a myriad of legal battles following the departure of former president Bruno de Carvalho.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Bruno de Carvalho was ousted from the club's board last month, following a vote affirmed a 71.36% lack of confidence in the president's ability to take the club forward following legal disputes between the Carvalho and a number of Sporting's star players.

On Tuesday it was announced by Record (via Correio de Manha) that Sporting CP had also been involved in social media fraud:

"This form of communication was fundamental to Bruno de Carvalho and to the 'war' made to Benfica, and this was the way of spreading unconfirmed information, half truths or simple rumours.

"The authorities knew that the mechanisms available to the Judiciary do not facilitate and that such situations would later be possible to criminalize."

The re-signing of Nani will undoubtedly provide Sporting CP fans with some welcome relief from the current negative clout which surrounds the Portuguese giants.