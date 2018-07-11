VIDEO: Leaked Clip Appears to Confirm French Teenager as Arsenal's Fifth Summer Signing

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is showing admirable urgency in this summer's transfer window, and it appears that the Gunners are on the brink of making a fifth summer signing.

A leaked video, spread around on social media, showed Lorient defensive midfielder Matteo Guendouzi signing a contract at the Emirates alongside head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy.

The Mirror reports that Mislintat was the man who identified Guendouzi as an ideal long-term solution to Arsenal's defensive problems, but it was Emery who convinced the 19-year-old to leave his home country to move to North London.

It is not known when an official announcement will be made regarding the transfer of Guendouzi, but the video would suggest that a contract has been signed, so it could be anytime this week.

Guendouzi could take Arsenal's summer spending over the £70m mark as Emery continues to reshape the squad that finished 6th in the Premier League last season, resulting in the departure of long-serving manager Arsene Wenger.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira have all joined Arsenal already this summer, with Uruguay international Torreira completing his £26.5 switch on Tuesday.

Guendouzi, a French Under-20 international, made his Lorient debut in 2016. After a handful of appearances in his breakthrough season, he became a more regular part of the first team last year.

He appeared 18 times in Ligue 2 for the French side in the 2017/18 campaign, though he is yet to score his first career goal.