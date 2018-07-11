West Ham Join Everton and Liverpool in Race for Barcelona Defender After Impressive World Cup

West Ham United are the latest Premier League team to express an interest in signing Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, but face competition from a host of European clubs.

Mina impressed considerably with Colombia at the World Cup and looked especially dangerous in attack, scoring three goals for his country, including one against England in the quarter final that sent the game to extra time.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

According to a report from Goal, Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for Mina as they expect to sign Sevilla's promising defender Clement Lenglet. Everton are believed to be leading the race for Mina, with a deal worth around £21m being discussed.

However, Premier League clubs West Ham and Liverpool have both registered their interest with Barcelona who, according to Goal, are insisting on retaining a buy-back clause for the 23-year-old.

Turkish side Fenerbahce have also made a loan offer for Mina, but that offer is believed to have been rejected by the club.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Despite already signing 21-year-old Issa Diop from Toulouse, West Ham remain keen on adding another centre back to their team, with Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles also interesting the club.

Mina struggled for game time since his arrival at Camp Nou in January. He only made six appearances for Barcelona as the likes of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti keeping the Colombian out of the team.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Mina joined Barcelona from Palmeiras in Brazil for around £10m and was very highly thought of, but has struggled to make an impact for his new club. However, his performances for Colombia have ensured that Mina has plenty of suitors.

Along with his three goals, Mina helped Colombia keep a clean sheet in two of the three games in which he played, only conceding against England. His size, physicality and athleticism have been consistently on show, and Mina could now be set for another big move.