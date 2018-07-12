Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Insists He 'Wants to Work With' Aaron Ramsey Amid Contract Standoff

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has stressed that he 'wants to work with' Aaron Ramsey for years to come amid the midfielder's ongoing contract standoff. 

The Wales international has one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe as he continues to hold off on signing a new contract with the club.

The Gunners' new boss is desperate for Ramsey to commit his future to the club, and having watched the 27-year-old close up in training he is more convinced then ever over his qualities. 

“I’m very happy with him,” Emery told the club's website during a press conference on Thursday. 

“For me, every day, every training session, he has the ambition I want. He’s working with a quality, the type of ability that I want. I want to work with him.

“[His new contract] is a question for the player and for the club. In my opinion, I’ve said to Ivan, Raul and Sven that I think he’s an important player for me.”

Ramsey first joined Arsenal as a fresh faced 17-year-old in 2008, where he has since gone on to make 331 appearances for the club - scoring 59 goals and providing assists for 57 more on the way to lifting three FA Cups. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In other news, the Gunners have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon as the Argentina outfit are eager to tie him to a new deal which would see his release clause increased to £37.5m. 

