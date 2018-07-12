Barcelona Director Eric Abidal Refuses to Comment on Potential Move for Chelsea Star Eden Hazard

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal has refused to comment on rumours of the Catalan club making a move for Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard.

Hazard has been at the centre of many transfer rumours in recent summer transfer windows, with multiple clubs - including Barca's rivals, Real Madrid - being linked to him in the past. An impressive World Cup campaign with Belgium appears to have restarted rumours of an exit from Chelsea.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

But Abidal refused to comment on Hazard potentially making a switch to Barca. Speaking to reporters as quoted by Marca, Abidal said: "We do not talk about players that aren't ours. This question has to be directed to the player, as, when we sign someone, you will be the first to know when we are."

The former Barcelona left back was speaking to reporters at the presentation of new Barca signing, Arthur Melo. When asked about Barca's transfer plans for the summer however, Abidal was more open.

He added: "It is true that we are working [on other transfers]. The communication that you will get will be made only when the player is ours. First we analyse and respect the squad we have, as we are a different team than last year and there are decisions to be made."

Chelsea will be hoping to protect two of their star players from Barcelona this summer, with reports recently surfacing that the Catalans have made a second bid of £53m for winger Willian.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)