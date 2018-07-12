Barcelona Director Eric Abidal Refuses to Comment on Potential Move for Chelsea Star Eden Hazard

Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal has refused to comment on rumours of the Catalan club making a move for Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard.

Hazard has been at the centre of many transfer rumours in recent summer transfer windows, with multiple clubs - including Barca's rivals, Real Madrid - being linked to him in the past. An impressive World Cup campaign with Belgium appears to have restarted rumours of an exit from Chelsea.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

But Abidal refused to comment on Hazard potentially making a switch to Barca. Speaking to reporters as quoted by Marca, Abidal said: "We do not talk about players that aren't ours. This question has to be directed to the player, as, when we sign someone, you will be the first to know when we are."

The former Barcelona left back was speaking to reporters at the presentation of new Barca signing, Arthur Melo. When asked about Barca's transfer plans for the summer however, Abidal was more open.

He added: "It is true that we are working [on other transfers]. The communication that you will get will be made only when the player is ours. First we analyse and respect the squad we have, as we are a different team than last year and there are decisions to be made."

Chelsea will be hoping to protect two of their star players from Barcelona this summer, with reports recently surfacing that the Catalans have made a second bid of £53m for winger Willian.