Barcelona Make 'First Contact' With Eden Hazard as Star Admits He Wants to Leave Chelsea This Summer

Barcelona have reportedly made their 'first contact' with Chelsea star Eden Hazard over a potential summer move.

Spanish outlet SPORT report that Hazard, who is currently away with Belgium at the World Cup, is the 'main objective' for senior Barcelona officials in this summer's transfer market.

Hazard's representatives met with Barcelona last week, and they are said to have confirmed their client's desire to leave Chelsea during the meeting.

However, leaving Chelsea will not be as easy as it sounds, with officials at Stamford Bridge likely to put up a fight in order to avoid losing their star player.

Barcelona are unlikely to give up easily, though, with the Belgian forward becoming their top transfer priority following their failure to sign Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

The Catalan giants have increased their transfer budget this summer, as they look to sell unwanted players. One player who has already left the club is midfielder Paulinho, whose return to China has funded the potential signing of Hazard.

Hazard is not overly bothered about commanding a huge wage packet, as he is more motivated by the opportunity to win trophies and play in La Liga, against sides like Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona may face competition for their number one target, as Hazard is also realistic option for Real Madrid following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has signed for Serie A champions Juventus.

However, Real Madrid are said to be prioritising moves for Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the latter of whom could be France's key player in this Sunday's World Cup final against Croatia.

A source close to Barcelona recently told SPORT: "If it isn't Hazard, then who else?"