Cagliari Announce Signing of Juventus Forward Alberto Cerri on Loan With Obligation to Buy

Cagliari have announced the signing of Juventus forward Alberto Cerri on a year long loan deal with an obligation to buy, with the 22-year-old set to stay with the club until 2023 after signing a five-year contract.

Cerri spent the 2018/18 campaign with Serie B outfit Perugia, netting 15 goals in 34 league appearances, and will rejoin the club he spent a season with back in 2015/16.

The forward managed three league goals in 24 appearances that season and will be looking to improve his record for his new club as I Rossoblu aim to better their finish of 16th in Serie A last term.





Starting his career at Parma, Cerri made two appearances for Crociati before moving permanently to Juventus on a free transfer in 2015. However, Cerri failed to make an appearance for the Old Lady during his time with the club.





Cerri has played for every Italy youth team from Under-16 level upwards and was prolific at Under-17 level, netting 12 goals in 31 appearances.

He will likely compete with forwards Joao Pedro, Diego Farias and Niccolo Giannetti for a spot under manager Rolando Maran, with last season's top scorer Leonardo Pavoletti expected to lead the line again next campaign.