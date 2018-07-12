Cagliari Announce Signing of Juventus Forward Alberto Cerri on Loan With Obligation to Buy

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Cagliari have announced the signing of Juventus forward Alberto Cerri on a year long loan deal with an obligation to buy, with the 22-year-old set to stay with the club until 2023 after signing a five-year contract.

Cerri spent the 2018/18 campaign with Serie B outfit Perugia, netting 15 goals in 34 league appearances, and will rejoin the club he spent a season with back in 2015/16.

The forward managed three league goals in 24 appearances that season and will be looking to improve his record for his new club as I Rossoblu aim to better their finish of 16th in Serie A last term.


Starting his career at Parma, Cerri made two appearances for Crociati before moving permanently to Juventus on a free transfer in 2015. However, Cerri failed to make an appearance for the Old Lady during his time with the club.


Cerri has played for every Italy youth team from Under-16 level upwards and was prolific at Under-17 level, netting 12 goals in 31 appearances.

He will likely compete with forwards Joao Pedro, Diego Farias and Niccolo Giannetti for a spot under manager Rolando Maran, with last season's top scorer Leonardo Pavoletti expected to lead the line again next campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)