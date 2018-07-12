Crystal Palace Considering Move for Versatile £15m-Rated West Ham Midfielder

Crystal Palace are weighing up whether to make a move for West Ham's Michail Antonio this summer, according to reports.

Earlier reports suggested the Hammers were willing to listen to offers above £15m for Antonio after growing frustrated with his recent trouble with injuries, paving the way for the Eagles to attempt a swoop for the England international.

West Ham's new boss boss Manuel Pellegrini is eager to revamp his squad ahead of his first season at the helm and their Premier League rivals are understood to be willing to take Antonio off their hands after seeing the Hammers land winger Andriy Yarmolenko earlier this week.





The Eagles are preparing for the departure of Andros Townsend, who appears likely to rejoin Newcastle, and they have identified the 28-year-old as a suitable replacement having kept tabs on him for a sustained period of time - as per the Telegraph, via HITC.

Antonio has played a role in creating 32 goals across his 90 games for the Hammers since he secured his move to the club in 2015 after working his way up the tiers of English football.

The report also claims further dominoes will fall if Townsend secures a return to St James' Park as Matt Ritchie would then be given the green light to make a switch to Stoke City.

In other news, the Eagles have been buoyed by the recovery of defender Scott Dann as he moves closer to a return to full training after sustaining a serious knee injury during a stalemate against Manchester City on New Years Eve.