Daley Blind Expected to Depart Man Utd Within '48 Hours' to Rejoin Ajax

Manchester United defender Daley Blind is expected to finalise his return to Ajax within the next '48 hours', according to Dutch reports.

The 28-year-old had found himself on the periphery of Jose Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford last season after making just 17 appearances, leaving his future with the Red Devils at a crossroads at the start of the summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, his future appears to be leading the Netherlands international back where it all started as according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Blind is expected to complete his return to Ajax within two days.





Both clubs are eager to finalise the finer details of the transfer in swift fashion as United depart for their pre season tour of America on Monday, and Ajax are in the midst of preparing for their preliminary round of Champions League qualifications in two weeks' time.

If you think Daley Blind was classified as “deadweight” you never understood his game. Why he was used as a LB/CB is beyond me. Clearly he’s a system player and would have flourished in the midfield, tactically there, defensive awareness, great passer.. will indeed miss Blind 👹 — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUU) July 7, 2018

Blind sealed his move to United in the summer of 2014 in a €17.5m deal from Ajax, where he went on to make 141 appearances and picked up the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League title along the way.

The Red Devils' tour of America includes five matches against Club America, San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo won't be missing Real on his way to Turin 😂 pic.twitter.com/dxy0iEpb5O — 90min (@90min_Football) July 10, 2018

In other news, earlier reports claimed United rejected the chance to make a bid for Cristiano Ronaldo before he finalised his move to Juventus, as they opted to invest their funds elsewhere this summer as they gear up for a Premier League title challenge next season.