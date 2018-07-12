FIFA Investigation Underway as England Fans Accused of 'Potentially Discriminatory' Chants

July 12, 2018

England fans are the subject of a FIFA investigation after claims were made that "possibly discriminatory" chants were sung during the Three Lions' World Cup semi final loss to Croatia.

According to BBC Sport, the investigation is based upon possible chants of "no surrender" by England fans, and other songs that may have been discriminatory.

FIFA (as quoted by BBC Sport) have confirmed that an investigation is underway, stating: "We can confirm that a report has been filed in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans. Proceedings have been opened against The Football Association."

This isn't the first time the England set up has been investigated by FIFA this World Cup either. The FA was recently fined £50,000 by FIFA after Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore "unauthorised" socks.

A significant amount of the pre-tournament discussion was centred around potential trouble between England and Russia fans, after the clashes between the two sets of supporters in Marseille in 2016. 

The reality has been very different, with the majority of fans able to enjoy themselves without fearing any trouble. If found to be true, the chants will mar what has been a successful tournament both on and off the pitch for the Three Lions.

