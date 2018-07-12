How Jurgen Klopp's 'Heavy Metal' Style Has Put Liverpool Back Among Europe's Elite

It’s amazing how a mood can change in and around a football club in such a short space of time.

Around a month and a half since the devastation at Kiev, the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final and the contrasting feeling about Liverpool as a prospect could not be any more chalk and cheese.

Just 48 hours after the unfortunate defeat to the Spanish giants, Liverpool deceived the media when they announced that they had agreed an initial fee for Fabinho, and pictures were revealed inevitably of the Brazilian midfielder in the famous red shirt.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Whenever the mood shifts around Liverpool, it’s extremely contagious and an addictive wash of smiles or sadness spreads throughout the fan base. On this occasion, it wasn’t the latter. Everyone became very excited for the new season ahead after the disappointment of two days earlier.





The negotiations for Nabil Fekir are still ongoing, although now Real Madrid have crept into the frame it looks more likely that the Frenchman will be off to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, with Emre Can revealed as a Juventus player, Naby Keita is now a Liverpool player after a deal was made last summer.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

The early moves in the transfer market show that Liverpool mean business and with the lack of quality that has come through the door in recent years with previous managers, it also illustrates how far Jurgen Klopp has brought Liverpool and how they are firmly back among the European elite where they belong.





There's been no silverware so far for the German but the Reds have become an attractive prospect once again for some of the top players in Europe to seriously consider. This wouldn’t have happened under Roy Hodgson or Brendan Rodgers’ watch.

All that’s left for Klopp to become a legend at this football club is to win a piece of silverware, or ideally a Premier League title, and then the ‘heavy metal’ journey will be complete. It took the German five years to build Dortmund into the powerhouse they were until they finally won back to back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Times are good at Liverpool at the moment and the owners have to take a lot of credit for the position that the football club is currently in.

They have received waves of criticism over the years for not being able to get deals over the line in the transfer market and not being ambitious, but there is strong belief amongst the Liverpool contingent that the Reds are the biggest threat to Manchester City next season. As long as they can keep Mohamed Salah, this team has huge potential to do great things.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool overachieved last season in the Champions League and no one can argue with that, but their struggles have always been in making that next step. It may seem like a cliché when Liverpool fans say next year could be the year, but seriously, Liverpool could be a serious threat.

