Juventus Chief Reveals How Joao Cancelo Signing Triggered Cristiano Ronaldo's Stunning Move

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Juventus chief Beppe Marotta has revealed negotiations to sign right back Joao Cancelo paved the way for the club's stunning swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid superstar formalised his four-year deal with the Italian giants earlier this week after a fee in the excess of €100m was agreed between the two clubs, leaving many to question how such a move came about. 

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The 33-year-old appeared destined to end his glittering career at the Bernabeu, but Marotta has revealed how negotiations for Cancelo opened the door for the Portugal international's arrival after the forward signalled a willingness to secure a move to Turin.


"It all started when we started negotiating with João Cancelo, who has the same agent as Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes," Marotta told Corriere della Sera, via Football Italia

"Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to believe in this, he chose Juventus and when we realised that we could seize the opportunity, the club's shareholders agreed and supported the transfer, I insist, this was a great team effort."

“We want to express maximum satisfaction and happiness at signing Cristiano [Ronaldo] and his decision to join Juventus.

“Cristiano’s very happy to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He’s already decided where he’ll live - a beautiful penthouse in the middle of Turin,” he added.

Cancelo, former Valencia defender, joined Juventus for €40.4m last month and will now work alongside the five time Ballon d'Or winner at the Allianz Stadium.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Moreoer, Ronaldo is not set to make another blockbuster move in his career, however, as according to his super agent Mendes the curtains will be drawn on his time in football once his deal with Juventus ends. 

