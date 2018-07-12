Juventus Midfield Stalwart Ready to Leave Bianconeri After 13 Years With MLS Move Possible

July 12, 2018

Claudio Marchisio is reportedly ready to leave Serie A champions Juventus, with an array of clubs interested in signing the midfielder.

Despite being a crucial member of Juventus' team for 13 years, Marchisio has seen his playing time greatly reduced under Massimiliano Allegri.

It's this lack of first team action that is pushing Marchisio to end a stellar Juventus career after 294 appearances and 33 goals.

According to Calciomercato, Marchisio has received numerous offers already. Monaco are reportedly one of the clubs interested in the midfielder, but side from the USA, China, Australia and the United Arab Emirates are also reportedly in the mix.

Calcio Mercato are also reporting that the Turin based club may terminate Marchisio's contract by mutual consent as a show of goodwill and appreciation for Marchisio's commitment to Juventus for his entire professional career.

Terminating the Italian's contract would allow him to negotiate with his future club on a clean slate, without a transfer fee or existing wages. It's understood that Monaco currently lead the chase for Marchisio, who has represented Italy 55 times.

It's unclear where Marchisio will be playing his football next season at this moment, but whatever club manages to reach an agreement with the Italian will be signing a naturally gifted midfielder who still has a lot to give at just 32 years old. 

Though he may not fit into Juventus' plans anymore, the club will do well to remember just how much he's given them over the years.

