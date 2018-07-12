Liverpool Turn Attention to Paulo Dybala's Juventus Teammate After Being Offered Chance at Transfer

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Juventus and Croatia winger Marko Pjaca ahead of a potential summer move.

As reported by Tuttosport (via talkSPORT), the 23-year-old could be allowed to leave Turin this summer following the recent £105m arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in order to free up funds, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly keen in bringing the Croat to Anfield.

Signing in the summer of 2016 for an estimated £20m, two serious injuries limited Pjaca to just 20 appearances in all competitions for Juventus in 2016/17, scoring only once.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

With the first half of the 2017/18 season also lost due to a cruciate ligament injury he sustained the previous campaign, Pjaca spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke, scoring twice in seven league appearances to help the club finish as runners up behind Bayern Munich.

A versatile winger able to play on either flank or down the middle, Pjaca would give Klopp another option in the final third behind Liverpool's usual front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, allowing the German the rotate much more frequently.





Pjaca also boasts international experience for Croatia, earning 18 caps since his debut in 2014, and is part of a squad that is set to take on France in the upcoming World Cup final.

It's not the first time that the Reds have been linked with a player from the Serie A champions this summer, with Argentine international Paulo Dybala an apparent target for Liverpool before those rumours were subsequently quashed.