Liverpool Turn Attention to Paulo Dybala's Juventus Teammate After Being Offered Chance at Transfer

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Juventus and Croatia winger Marko Pjaca ahead of a potential summer move.

As reported by Tuttosport (via talkSPORT), the 23-year-old could be allowed to leave Turin this summer following the recent £105m arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in order to free up funds, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly keen in bringing the Croat to Anfield.

Signing in the summer of 2016 for an estimated £20m, two serious injuries limited Pjaca to just 20 appearances in all competitions for Juventus in 2016/17, scoring only once. 

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

With the first half of the 2017/18 season also lost due to a cruciate ligament injury he sustained the previous campaign, Pjaca spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke, scoring twice in seven league appearances to help the club finish as runners up behind Bayern Munich

A versatile winger able to play on either flank or down the middle, Pjaca would give Klopp another option in the final third behind Liverpool's usual front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, allowing the German the rotate much more frequently. 


Pjaca also boasts international experience for Croatia, earning 18 caps since his debut in 2014, and is part of a squad that is set to take on France in the upcoming World Cup final. 

It's not the first time that the Reds have been linked with a player from the Serie A champions this summer, with Argentine international Paulo Dybala an apparent target for Liverpool before those rumours were subsequently quashed. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)