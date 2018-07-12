Newcastle United Confirm Kenedy Signing on Season-Long Loan From Chelsea

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

After an anxious couple of weeks waiting for the news that Kenedy would once again be a Magpie, Newcastle United have finally confirmed that the Brazilian winger will return to the club on loan from Chelsea until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Kenedy shone during his first loan spell with the Toon during the second half of the 2017/18 season, scoring two goals and assisting on two others as he helped Newcastle achieve a 10th-place finish in the league.

The 22-year-old has joined the rest of the Newcastle squad for the club's pre-season training camp in Ireland this week. 

Speaking to nufc.co.uk, Kenedy revealed his joy that manager Rafa Benitez wanted to work with him again.

"I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benítez, that he came back for me,” said Kenedy. “I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.

"I have received many, many messages on social media from the fans. They made me feel appreciated, so I wanted to come here in this new season and give everything on the pitch."

Manager Benítez added: "I’m really pleased to have Kenedy back with us. I’m sure every fan will be happy with this signing.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Hopefully he can keep playing at the same level that he reached with us last season. I wish him all the best for his time here."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)