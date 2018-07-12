Newcastle United Confirm Kenedy Signing on Season-Long Loan From Chelsea

After an anxious couple of weeks waiting for the news that Kenedy would once again be a Magpie, Newcastle United have finally confirmed that the Brazilian winger will return to the club on loan from Chelsea until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Kenedy shone during his first loan spell with the Toon during the second half of the 2017/18 season, scoring two goals and assisting on two others as he helped Newcastle achieve a 10th-place finish in the league.

The 22-year-old has joined the rest of the Newcastle squad for the club's pre-season training camp in Ireland this week.

Speaking to nufc.co.uk, Kenedy revealed his joy that manager Rafa Benitez wanted to work with him again.

"I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benítez, that he came back for me,” said Kenedy. “I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.

Kenedy IS in Ireland with the squad and he'll train with his teammates this morning 💪🏽 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/dS2xw0zq5z — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 12, 2018

"I have received many, many messages on social media from the fans. They made me feel appreciated, so I wanted to come here in this new season and give everything on the pitch."

Manager Benítez added: "I’m really pleased to have Kenedy back with us. I’m sure every fan will be happy with this signing.

"Hopefully he can keep playing at the same level that he reached with us last season. I wish him all the best for his time here."