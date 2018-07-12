PHOTO: Liverpool Unveil Trendy New Third Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Liverpool have unveiled their new third kit for the 2018/19 season, after releasing a statement on their official website.

The Reds will wear white with a checked print, with grey sleeves and red trim, keeping in tradition with familiar away and third kit designs seen in years gone by.

The kit has been manufactured once more by New Balance, and has been launched in partnership with club partner Konami, featuring footage of the players wearing the kit in the upcoming Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 video game.

A statement on Liverpool's official website said: "Liverpool FC and New Balance have today launched the team's third kit for the 2018-19 season with the help of a virtual squad in a world-first.





"Fans can get a virtual glimpse of their favourite players walking out onto the field for the first time sporting the new strip that features a grey violet body and a steel gradient print - making LFC the first club to use PES video game graphics to launch a new jersey."

The fabric of the shirt incorporates innovative New Balance DRY technology, which helps keep moisture away from the skin in order to help keep players fresh throughout the duration of the game.

The kit also commemorates the Hillsborough tragedy, with the 96 emblem encased by flames sitting at the nape of the neck. The design also references Liverpool's glory years, with the statement alluding to the club's success back in the 1980's.

"The 2018-19 third kit pays homage to fan favourite kits from 1987-91, particularly the Reds’ strip from the historic 1989-90 season, when Kenny Dalglish’s side became First Division champions for the 18th time.

"The jersey also features racing red detail on the shoulder panels, a red crest and NB logo, as well as a crew neck collar with insert."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The release of the kit completes Liverpool's collection for next season, with the club's iconic red home shirt and a vibrant new purple kit already showcased over the past couple of months.