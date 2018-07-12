Real Madrid Star Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram After Juventus Move

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo has taken to Instagram to say goodbye to the departing Cristiano Ronaldo, after the iconic number seven completed his move to Juventus this week.

The Brazil left back has played alongside Ronaldo in Madrid for almost ten years, together winning four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles. He posted the following on his Instagram, captioned with a picture featuring a picture of the duo embracing after their 2018 Champions League win. 

Quem diria hein Cris!!! É mano chegou a hora de dizer até logo... Te juro q nao imaginava que esse dia chegaria! Mas nada nessa vida é pra sempre, espero q vc seja muito feliz na sua nova caminhada. Foram quase 10 anos do teu lado, 10 anos de alegria, bom futebol, vitorias, derrotas e momentos maravilhosos! Aprendi muito com vc, sua dedicação é a coisa mais bizarra q eu vi em um atleta. Tudo de bom pra vc e sua linda familia! Vou sentir saudades das nossas resenhas antes dos jogos quando vc acertava o resultados e antes das finais nos tranquilizava com tua experiência e o carinho com os mais jovens! Tenho orgulho de ter jogado contigo nao por que VOCE SEJA O MAIOR JOGADOR DA P#RR% TODA e sim pela pessoa q você é!!! quando eu parar de jogar vou sentar no bar tomar uma cerveja e vou contar vaaarias historias e mostrar todas as nossas fotos 😂 Ja ja tamo junto de novo 😉❤️ #M12 🙌🏾

A post shared by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve) on

"It's time to say goodbye. I swear I did not think this day would come! But nothing in this life is forever, I hope you are very happy on your new journey. 

"It was almost 10 years of your side, 10 years of joy, good football, victories, defeats and wonderful moments! I learned a lot from you, your dedication is the most bizarre thing I've seen in an athlete. 

"All the best to you and your beautiful family!"

Ronaldo leaves in the good graces of Real Madrid, having played a critical role in their historic three successive Champions League wins between 2016 and 2018 - scoring 15 Champions League goals, the most ever scored by a player in a single campaign. 

In his 438 appearances since joining from Manchester United in 2009, he scored 450 goals making him the club's all time top goalscorer.

He'll be greatly missed by fans and teammates alike as he leaves to join one of their European rivals - none more so than Marcelo, with whiiom he struck up a friendship and partnership that helped to bring Los Blancos unprecedented success. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)