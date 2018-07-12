Real Madrid Star Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram After Juventus Move

Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo has taken to Instagram to say goodbye to the departing Cristiano Ronaldo, after the iconic number seven completed his move to Juventus this week.

The Brazil left back has played alongside Ronaldo in Madrid for almost ten years, together winning four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles. He posted the following on his Instagram, captioned with a picture featuring a picture of the duo embracing after their 2018 Champions League win.

"It's time to say goodbye. I swear I did not think this day would come! But nothing in this life is forever, I hope you are very happy on your new journey.

"It was almost 10 years of your side, 10 years of joy, good football, victories, defeats and wonderful moments! I learned a lot from you, your dedication is the most bizarre thing I've seen in an athlete.

"All the best to you and your beautiful family!"

BREAKING: Real Madrid confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join Juventus pic.twitter.com/ZSTNFddnJv — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 10, 2018

Ronaldo leaves in the good graces of Real Madrid, having played a critical role in their historic three successive Champions League wins between 2016 and 2018 - scoring 15 Champions League goals, the most ever scored by a player in a single campaign.

In his 438 appearances since joining from Manchester United in 2009, he scored 450 goals making him the club's all time top goalscorer.

Juventus' market value rose from $775 million to $964 million in 3 days after being linked with Cristiano Ronaldo.



Their shares had risen 20% by the fourth day.



DStv then announced it would be broadcasting Serie A matches once again. [@IsimaOdeh] pic.twitter.com/sPyuTgk0FM — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 12, 2018

He'll be greatly missed by fans and teammates alike as he leaves to join one of their European rivals - none more so than Marcelo, with whiiom he struck up a friendship and partnership that helped to bring Los Blancos unprecedented success.